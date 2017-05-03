Dawson Waid and Mary Lawson crowned Military Ball King and Queen 2017

The 24th Annual Clinton County High School JROTC Military Ball was held at Dale Hollow Lake Resort State Park, on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

The Military Ball is designed to give the cadet an opportunity to participate in a formal event. The event is organized by the Cadet Command and Staff, which includes choosing and designing ball glasses, deciding on the menu, designing ball brochure, name cards for tables, seating arrangements, decorating the ballroom, assigning tasks to Corps Cadets, and fundraising for the event.

Planning starts at the beginning of the school year. The Battalion votes on the Ball King and Queen and they are crowned by a previous Ball King and Queen. This year Dawson Waid and Mary Lawson were crowned by previous Ball King and Queen Lonnie Malaefono and Mary Grider.