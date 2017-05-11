John T. Rains, 75, Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at his residence. He was a member of Duvall Valley Pentecostal Church, son of the late John and Minnie Rains and was also preceded in death by a sister, Polly Stonecipher and two brothers, Glenn and James Rains.

He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Rains; a son, Stevie J. Rains, both of Albany; a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie J. and Joshua Grider, Burnside, Kentucky; a sister. Lucille Armstrong, Albany; two grandchildren, Linsey Duvall and John Carl Rains; and four great-grandchildren, Abigail and Levi Tallent, Olivia Duvall, and Logan Dalton.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 5, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Duvall and Bro. Clay Chaplin officiating. Final resting place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.