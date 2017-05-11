Charlene Sawyers, 78, Albany, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late Marshal and Willie Alma Upchurch Littrell and was also preceded in death by a son Terry Sawyers, and a brother, Morris “Goatie” Littrell.

She is survived by her husband, James Lee Sawyers; a daughter and son-in-law, Charlette and Larry Koger; two grandchildren, Garth (Tammy) Sawyers and Danielle Sawyers; three great-grandchildren, Addyson, Kylee and Luke and two step-great-grandchildren, Levi and Tori.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant and Dr. Tammy Brown officiating. Final resting place in Cave Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.