Cattlemen's Corner

Twin Lakes Cattle Association holds quarterly meeting

The Twin Lakes Association held their second quarterly meeting on May 2, in Albany at the SKRECC building.

There were 42 members and guests at the meeting and were treated with a ribeye, baked potato, and pie meal cooked by the cooking team of Paul Conner and Carl Sasser. The meal was sponsored by association member Nathan Groce of Amonett’s Eagle Auction and Realty LLC.

The guest speaker for the evening was Jim Akers, CEO of Blue Grass Stockyards Inc. Akers gave an update to the crowd on the completion schedule of the new stockyards being built to replace the Lexington market that suffered fire loss. He also informed the crowd of several updates concerning beef marketing nationwide and the changing export market.

During the business session, the membership discussed plans for a beef tour to the western part of Virginia later this summer. The board also approved its first annual scholarship details to be awarded to a local high school student who plans to enter college and major in agriculture.

Anyone that would like to join the Twin Lakes Cattle Association is welcome and can do so by contacting Dr. Charles Daily at the Albany Animal Clinic at 387-5680.

The next quarterly meeting of the TLCA will be held on July 25, 2017.

Till next time, keep putting on the pounds!

Steve