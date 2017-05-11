Albany Police Department April activity report

Albany Police Department has released it activity report for the month of April 2017. During the month, 29 citations were issued involving 19 violations.

Citations issued by the department last month are as follows:

Alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and DUI, three each; no operator’s license, no insurance, expired plates, and public intoxication, two each.

There was one citation each issued for the following: expired registration plates, assault-fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, improper registration plates, no registration plates, theft by deception (auto), driving on a suspended license, careless driving, shoplifting, criminal mischief and menacing.

The APD also served one warrant during the month of April.