ECC kindergarten to hold graduation ceremonies Friday

The 2016-17 school year for Clinton County students is quickly coming to an end and for many teenagers, their secondary education will end next weekend. However, there is another “graduation” coming up that will reflect something of a start to education for well over 100 younger students.

The ninth Kindergarten Graduation ceremonies will be held Friday, May 12 at the Early Childhood Center and some 122 young future Bulldogs will cross the stage, receive diplomas and will begin their “grade school” experience this summer.

The annual Kindergarten Commencement exercises, featuring six kindergarten classes, will have two staggered ceremonies, the first at 5 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m.

The program will feature a slide show by ECC graduates, and a processional.

In each of the two ceremonies, there will be a welcome, innovation, and Pledge of Allegiance.

At the 5 p.m. ceremony, the welcome will be given by Cullen Cooksey, the invocation by Caleb Kempton and Pledge of Allegiance by Kinsley Rogers.

The 6:30 p.m. portion welcome will be given by Sophie Ismail; the innovation by Tayton Weaver and Crista Thacker; and the Pledge of Allegiance by Kaylee Martin and Damian Thompson.

The program will also feature a vocal performance, “Best Years of Our Lives” by the graduates, a commencement address and presentation of awards by Early Childhood Center Principal Sheldon Harlan, a vocal performance, “A-B-C You Later” by the graduates, concluding with the conferring of diplomas by Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief.

The 2017 kindergarten teachers, who have students per class ranging from 19 to 23 students, are Tammy Cook, Jackie Frey, Lisa Smith, Tracy Goodman, Tiffany Norris and Patricia Riddle.

The public is invited to attend the kindergarten graduation ceremonies and congratulations and best of luck to all advancing young children as they move forward in education, from all the staff at the Clinton County News.