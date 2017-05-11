With no elections slated this year, voters to get a break

Seventy-five percent of the time during the months of May and October, there is a lot of campaigning, sample ballots being published and the talk of politics in the air, sometimes at the state level, others at the federal level and sometimes at all levels.

Clinton County Clerk Shelia Booher, however, reminds local voters and all voters across the state, this 2017 is an exception, as no elections are slated in the state at any level this year.

Booher noted that each fourth “odd” numbered year, no local, state or federal races–other than an occasional special election–is held in the state, giving county clerk’s somewhat of a break.

However, that break will be short-lived and the county clerk noted the political activity slated for 2018 will make up for no election in 2017, as candidates will hit the trail for all local offices, many state and federal seats, as well as those involving the Kentucky judiciary.

Registered voters who wish to change their political party affiliation in order to be able to vote that party in the May 2018 primary have until December 31 of this year to do so, Booher advised.

Although next year’s election is still a year away, candidates can begin filing in early November and will have until around the end of January 2018 to file for most offices. Specific dates for candidate filing and cut-off dates will be published early this fall.

As far as the 2018 elections, the ballot will be full–both for the May primary and November general election.

In 2018, all county offices will be on the ballot, including Clinton Circuit Court Clerk, which is a six-year term position, as well as judge/executive and all six magisterial district and constable positions. Next fall, in non-partisan races, two school board seats, the office of Mayor of Albany, and all six city council seats will be on the ballot in Albany and Clinton County.

The full ballot slate of Kentucky House of Representative seats (two-year terms), State Senate races in even numbered districts, and U.S. House of Representatives (Congress), nationwide.

Several U.S. Senate races will be on the ballot nationwide next year, however, neither current Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell nor Rand Paul will be on next year’s ballot, with McConnell having been re-elected in 2016 and Paul’s seat not up again until 2020. Congress serves two-year terms, while U.S. Senators serve six-year terms.

If all local and several state and federal races aren’t enough, most judicial related positions that are elected will be on the ballot, including both district judge’s seats, currently held by Scarlett Latham and James M. “Mike” Lawson and 40th Judicial District Commonwealth Attorney, a seat currently held by Jesse Stockton. All three of those officials are from Clinton County.

Also, Clinton Countians will take part in choosing a Justice of the Supreme Court in District 3, in which Clinton County is a part. Those judges are elected for eight-year terms.

All city and school board races, in which officials are elected on a non-partisan political basis, will not be on the ballot until next November

The school board races next year will be in District 1 (Nora, Piney Woods and Snow) and District 5 (South Albany and Hayes-Maupin), which seats are currently held by Kevin Marcum and Goldie Stonecipher, respectively.

So, even though local and state residents will not be voting in any elections in 2017, they will definitely have a wide assortment of officials to help elect in 2018 at each level, local, state and federal.

Booher also reminds people who are not registered to vote that registration books are open and persons 18 or over can register at any time. She also encourages everyone to take part in the political process and cast votes in every election, saying “every election at any level is important and everyone’s vote counts.”