Mable E. Braswell, 86, Bloomington, Indiana and formerly of Albany, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Bloomington. She was the wife of the late Delmer Braswell.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Freda and Charles Ellis, Bloomington, Indiana; a son, Jeff Braswell, Albany; also seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Carl Cross, Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Final resting place in Caney Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.