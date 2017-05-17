Nurse of the Year and Clinical Support Employee of the Year recognized at The Medical Center at Albany





The Medical Center at Albany is honored to announce that on May 11, during Hospital Week celebrations, Sherry Denney, RN, was named Nurse of the Year, and Valarie Mason, CNA, was named Clinical Support Employee of the Year. Both were presented with flowers and a plaque commemorating their achievement.

Nominees for both awards go before a selection committee prior to being voted on by staff. The selection committee evaluates each nominee’s demonstrated leadership, excellence in customer service, community involvement and commitment to the nursing profession.

Nurse of the Year finalists were Bethany Proffitt, LPN; Tonya Riddle, LPN; Stacy McMillon, RN; and Bonita Lovelace, RN. Clinical Support Employee of the Year finalists were Beverly Jones, CNA; Shawna Cravens, CNA; and Mary Nuszbaum, CNA.

This year, The Medical Center at Albany Nurse of the Year Sherry Denney and Clinical Support Employee of the Year Valarie Mason threw out the “first pitch” at the Hot Rods game on Saturday, May 13 in Bowling Green along with the Nurses of The Year and Clinical Support Employees of the Year from all other Med Center Health Hospitals.

Congratulations to all the outstanding nurses and clinical support employees who embody Med Center Health’s mission to care for others and improve lives in the communities we serve.

Left to right: Laura Belcher, FACHE, Administrator/Vice President; Bethany Proffitt, LPN; Beverly Jones, CNA; Tonya Riddle, LPN; Sherry Denney, RN; Valarie Mason, CNA; and Janice Beard, MSN, RN, Director of Patient Care Services.

Left to Right: Laura Belcher, FACHE, Administrator/Vice President; Valarie Mason, CNA; and Janice Beard MSN, RN, Director of Patient Care Services.