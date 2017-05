Wallen

graduates from WKU

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, DeAnn Paige Wallen graduated Magna Cum Laude honors (3.60-3.79 GPA) from Western Kentucky University. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Disorders. DeAnn’s proud parents are Tony and Connie Wallen. She is the granddaughter of Gayron and Joann Wallen and the late Jack and Deanna Clark.