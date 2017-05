Makayla Nicole Marcum, daughter of Marty and Debra Marcum, and Douglas Timothy Lee Raines, son of Tina and James Barnes, joyfully invite you to share their happiness as they unite in marriage on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The wedding will be held at Cumberland City United Methodist Church in Albany, Kentucky with reception to follow. Everyone is invited to attend.