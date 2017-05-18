Salute to #100

Class of 2017 graduates 130 Friday

When the Clinton County High School Class of 2017 graduates on Friday, May 19, it will be a historical class in two aspects. One, CCHS will be conducting its one century (100th) Commencement Program, and the 2017 class will also be the largest class in CCHS history, seeing some 130 seniors end their high school careers.

In celebration of the one century mark, Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief, with the assistance of Kathy Hunter, a teacher at CCHS, provided a copy of high school history that was written several years ago. A summary and some interesting facts about Clinton County High School from that written history appears in a separate article beginning on page one this week.

As far as the 100th Commencement Program itself, the activities will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County High School gymnasium, starting with the processional by the Clinton County High School Band and the presentation of colors by the JROTC Color Guard.

The invocation will be given this year by Chase Claborn, followed by the President’s History address by Mackenzie Polston, then a Class of 2017 slide presentation.

Graduating seniors will then be awarded diplomas by Clinton County Schools Superintendent Nasief. Following the awarding of diplomas, class officers will conduct the tassel ceremony, with the Commencement Program concluding with the recessional.

This year, a total of 29 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students, including nine business, eight college/university, five memorial, and seven individual or organization scholarships.

Cords, sashes and tassels represent students graduating with either a 3.8, 3.5, or membership in the National Beta Club.

The following are some other pieces of information about the CCHS Class of 2017:

*Class Motto: “100 years have come and gone, but thank God we did not have to stay that long.” Noah Gregory.

*Class flower, song and colors: Hydrangea, “Don’t Forget About Me” (Simple Minds) and blue, black and silver, respectively.

*Class Officers: President-Mackenzie Polston; Vice-President-Steven Grider; Secretary-Chloe Martin; Treasurer-Frank Zheng.

*Student Council: Makayla Brown, Kyle Choate, Kaitlin Cross, Olivia Maupin, Mackenzie Polston.

*Mr. and Miss Senior Class: Keisha Garrett and Noah Gregory.

*Class Sponsors: Jared Bertram, Kathy Hunter, Jamie Miller, Lorie Musk and Courtney Norris.

*Commencement Ushers (from Junior Class): Eli Baker, Gabby Beaty, Jase Boils, Chris Claborn, Michael Fulton, Bailey Gibson, Dana Guffey, London Honeycutt, Nate Matthews, Casey Shelton, Holden Shepard, Carly Upchurch.

Congratulations to the history making Class of 2017 from everyone at the Clinton County News.