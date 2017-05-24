Grand jury returns indictments

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened Thursday, May 11, returning indictments against 14 individuals, six of which were named in multi-count true bills. The following indictments were returned by the local grand jury:

* Robert L. Stinson, 50, was alleged to have committed two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, by trying to hit or force a vehicle driven by Lyle K. Huff off the road; criminal mischief by damaging property causing a loss of more than $1,000, Class D felonies; leaving the scene of an accident; receiving stolen property, a Stihl chainsaw belonging to Jim Berry, having a value of over $500 but less than $10,000; and criminal trespass third degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 27.

* Jeremy Adam York, 37, was alleged to have committed theft by unlawful taking or disposition, two counts, more than $10,000, including an 18 foot box trailer, the property of John Freeman, Class C felony; and property belonging to Greg Beard, having a value of more than $500 but less than $10,000 and two counts of persistent felony offender first degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about April 18.

* Christa Marie Willis, 23, for alleged terroristic threatening third degree, by threatening to cut the throat of Kenny Dee Willis, Class A misdemeanor and assault second degree by striking the victim with a baseball bat, Class C felony. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about March 28.

* Jeremy Vanwinkle, 37, for alleged burglary third degree for entering a building owned by Eddie Luttrell unlawfully, Class D felony; possession of burglary tools, Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass third degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about May 4.

* Jeremy Thrasher, 37, for alleged burglary third degree by unlawfully entering a building belonging to Eddie Luttrell, Class D felony; possession of burglary tools, Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass third degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about May 4.

* Angelia M. York, 44, for alleged theft by unlawful taking or dispassion (two counts) by taking over $500 but less than $10,000 in tools belonging to Greg Beard, Class D felony and taking more than $10,000 worth of items, including an 18 foot box trailer belonging to John Freeman. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about April 18.

* Jacob Guffey, 31, Jeremy Braswell, 37, and Ashley Armstrong, 28, the alleged offense of receiving stolen property, Class D felony, by taking a 1988 Chevrolet pickup belonging to Austin Holloway. The alleged offense having occurred on or about April 8.

* Andrea D. Ruby, 22, the alleged offense of possession of a controlled substance first degree, by possessing chemicals of a combination thereof in the making of methamphetamine, Class D felony. The alleged offense having occurred on or about February 10.

* Cynthia Pyles, 44, the alleged offense of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device while the defendant was on supervision, Class D felony The alleged offense having occurred on or about March 30.

* Michael Kimes, 29, and Stacy M. Savage, 43, the alleged offense of possession of a convicted felon by having in their possession a Ruger 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, Class C felony. The alleged offense having occurred on or about March 12.

* Jennifer Riddle, 52, the alleged offense of criminal abuse first degree, Class C felony, by allegedly “caused torture, cruel confinement, and or cruel punishment to a minor child whom she had custody or was in her care,” forced him to stand in the bathroom for two days and was not allowed to sit unless he had to use the toilet…only fed him mustard, hot sauce or ketchup, and fed him a dead fish. The alleged offense having occurred on or about April 1.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)