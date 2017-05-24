Brian Thomas Guffey, 34, Hwy. 829, Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Ronnie Thomas Guffey and was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tolbert and Oma Guffey and maternal grandfather, Marty Dowdy.

He is survived by his wife, Christy Guffey; step-son Cole Nuetzman, both of Albany; his mother, Lori Tallent, Celina, Tennessee; a sister, Jessica (Neli) Conner, Albany; a nephew, Woodrow Conner; aunts and uncles, Gail (J.B.) Daniels; Larry (Tricia) Dowdy; Lynn (Wayne) Johnson; cousins, Steve (Aundrea) Collins; Frankie (Teira) Collins; Daniel (Magan) Hunter; Tyler Dowdy; also several other cousins and close friends.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant and Bro. Jim Simpson officiating. Final resting place in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.