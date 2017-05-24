Teresa Gaye McClelland, 55, Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at her sister’s residence in Albany. She was the daughter of the late Charles Kay Edwards.

She is survived by her husband, Barry McClelland, Nashville, Tennessee; her mother, Linda Jones Dolan; a daughter, Abby (Scott) Sterett; two sisters, Kim Lovelace, Albany; Linda Edwards, Morgantown, Kentucky; maternal grandmother, Bernice Jones; and three grandchildren, Emma, Maddie and Caden.

The family has chosen cremation. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.