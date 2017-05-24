Howard D. Koger, 76, Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Cookeville (Tennessee) Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Willie and Edith Dalton Koger and husband of the late Patsy Lowhorn Koger.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lanette and Ben Hill, Cookeville, Tennessee; a son and daughter-in-law, Bro. Rodney and Kim Koger, Albany; three grandchildren, Crystal and Justin Mason and Kendra Lee; a step-grandchild, Kobe McWhorter; also three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Final resting place in Maupin Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.