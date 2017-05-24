Annette Mullinix Bell, 58, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital.

She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Earl Bransford and Mary Margoline Cary Mullinix and was a member of Burkesville First Christian Church. Annette retired from the USDA Farm Service and was a legal assistant. She held a Bachelors Degree from Western Kentucky University and was a 1976 graduate of Cumberland County High School.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Jean Cary; uncles, Charity Cary and Raymond O. Mullinix; her cousin Ray “R.G.” Mullinix; and her father- and mother-in-law, Hobert and Audrey Conner Bell.

Survivors include her husband, Lindsey G. Bell, Burkesville; her son and his fiancee’, Samuel Christopher Bell and Shelbi Cameron, Lexington, Kentucky; her sister, Marleen Mullinix, Burkesville; an aunt, Anna Maedell Daniel, Burkesville; and one cousin, Beverly Vance, Glasgow.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund.

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville was in charge of arrangement.