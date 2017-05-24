The Medical Center at Albany hosts free health fair

Local residents took advantage of several health related checks and informational opportunities last week at the free health fair that was offered Wednesday morning at The Medical Center At Albany.

Among the screenings provided during the Fair were blood pressure, body fat analysis, stroke screening, lipid profiles, blood sugar and depression screening.

Above, Medical Center employee Lamon Hubbs is shown making photos of one of the available screening booths that was set up in the lobby. Below right, Greg Brown gets a blood pressure check at one of the screening booths. Below left, Ammie Marcum is shown talking to Twin Lakes Wellness Center Director Charlotte Dick as she signs up for giveaway prizes at that booth.



