Owens-Melton to exchange vows

Ashley Owens and Ryan Melton will exchange vows Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 5 p.m. at Duvall Valley Pentecostal Church.

Ashley is the daughter of Steve Owens and the late Amanda Owens. Ryan is the son of Ricky and Lois Melton, all of Albany.

A reception will immediately follow the ceremony. All friends and relatives are invited.

33-2