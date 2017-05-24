School board discusses property purchase possibility

Clinton County Board of Education appears to be in the negotiation stages for the possible purchase of property, including a facility that would apparently be used to house office facilities for the Clinton County School District.

No specific details are known as of this week’s press deadline, as the entire process is still in the “talking” stages.

The school board held a special call meeting Monday afternoon with board attorney Angie Capps at the Central Office with one specific item of business, “pursuant to KRS 61.810(1)(b) to discuss the acquisition of property and where the discussion would potentially affect the value.”

No members of the public were present, as the board spent approximately 50 minutes in closed session discussing the issue, with board chairperson Paula Key announcing “no action taken” upon the board’s return to open session.

Although any specifics on the land acquisition may not be known for sometime, Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief did confirm the property in question pertained to the Kentucky Community Technical College west of Albany, also known as the SCC-Clinton Campus.

The board, during a non-action work session held on May 11, did briefly discuss the possibility of pursuing such a purchase and CC Superintendent Nasief confirmed at that public work session that she had been in contact with Somerset Community College officials about the matter, although did not go into any other details.

During that discussion, the superintendent and some board members did discuss the need for newer, more up-to-date facilities such as the Central Office, storage and especially the Annex Building, which is in poor condition and currently houses the Adult Education Program.

There was no other item of business on the special meeting agenda, other than to approve the agenda as presented prior to the meeting being adjourned. However, Nasief said another call meeting, which will again be for the most part, closed to the public, was to be held on Wednesday evening of this week, May 24, and more details will be published as they become available.