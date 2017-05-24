School’s out for Summer





It was standing room only Friday night at Lindle Castle Gymnasium as the 100th class graduated from Clinton County High School. Above, family, friends and spectators filled the seats as 130 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. As has been a trend over the past several years, Cassidy Key, right, decided to pay homage to the popular TV series “FRIENDS” when decorating her cap. Before graduation began, the halls were filled with the graduates as they took photos of their final time as students at Clinton County High School. Below, teacher Courtney Norris took a collection of “selfies” with all the graduating class before commencement began. Bottom photo, Mackenzie Polston took a photo of Brett Gibson and teacher Jessica Conner just before graduation on Friday night.



