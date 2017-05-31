Stephanie Logan Named to Dean’s List at Cumberlands

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has named Stephanie Logan of Albany, to the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.