Healthy Hometown holds inaugural lap on new walking track

Clinton County Healthy Hometown recently completed a project at Albany Elementary School to encourage more physical fitness activity among AES students. A 1/8 mile gravel walk track has been created in the front lawn at AES and is available for all students to use.

On May 10th, Healthy Hometown sponsored a Walk-a-Thon for 2nd grade students at AES to break in the track. All students who completed eight laps around the track, walking one mile, received t-shirts.

In the photo above, Healthy Hometown Coordinator April Speck is shown leading the students on the first lap around the new track. In the photo below, a broader view of the new walking track at Albany Elementary School.