Rec/Park board has busy meeting as summer activities ramp up

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board held its regular meeting last Thursday night with nine members present, as well as park director Bobby Reneau and members of the general public.

The session, which covered several issues, including a closed session, lasted just over two hours.

The board first dealt with general business, including welcoming a new member, Kelly Harmon, to the board meeting, voted to approve the monthly treasurer’s report, which showed a balance a little under $2,000 as of last week, and Board Chairman Wayne Glover also thanked the Clinton County Woman’s Club for their recent $100 donation to the park.

It was also noted the board would be paid a portion of a fee earned by the local youth baseball/softball leaguethat was derived from the naming of a field as the “Farm Bureau Field”.

That sponsorship was designed as a way to help raise funds for both the youth league program and park board.

The board also, on a motion by Matt Smith, agreed to transfer the balance from last year’s July 4th fireworks show into the board’s general account.

Also, Glover said he had spoken to a representative from Pepsi, who provides vending machines at the park. Glover said Pepsi apparently was unaware they hadn’t paid the park their portion of revenues in some time and indicated the bottling company would be delivering a check, in an unspecified amount for their payment.

Park Director Reneau also informed the board that the Extension Service was currently working on a project that may see a security system installed, with more information to be made available later. This also led to other discussions about park security, which may include locking the front gat at night and allowing only an area for walk-in traffic for the many who uses the walking track.

Vandalism also continues to be a major problem at the park and ways to help curb that problem was discussed, including asking for more police patrols and other possible measures. A lot of the vandalism occurs in the rest room areas and even some on the playground equipment.

It was also noted the new water fountain is now in place, with the possibility of another to be added in the future.

The board also discussed at length the lighting system at the park and ways of saving electricity by using more LED lighting and possibly asking for South Kentucky RECC to conduct an energy audit at the park.

Harmon and board treasurer Gina Poore also briefly discussed the possibility of having baseball tournaments at the park, noting that it may be a way to generate more funding. Harmon also said he would like to hold a tournament at the park later this month.

After a brief discussion on the status of the batting cages, local resident Debbie Conner addressed the board and asked some questions about some concerns she had, that she said were “ongoing.”

Conner, who said she had five grandchildren that frequented the park, said she once found two hypodermic needles laying on the grounds. She also questioned the “hours” that park director Reneau puts in a the park.

Conner also addressed other areas of concern, including the condition of the older water fountain landscape, concrete materials not being moved from one location, the condition of restrooms and some rusted out bleachers, which she said may be a safety hazard.

Reneau said it took several hours at times just to pick-up and clean the park each day but agreed to address other concerns Conner had brought forth during the discussion.

Chairman Glover agreed that the park, in some aspects, was a reflection of the park director but added, “it is a huge job” for one person. He noted it took five county employees working all day just to get mowing and other clean-up type work done.

Glover also thanked Clinton County Judge/Executive Richard Armstrong and the county government for their continued assistance and support of the park, including for mowing work and the use of jail inmates on work release helping out at the park.

Glover went on to note that Reneau had recently undergone some health issues which limited his time at the park and said they were somewhat “playing catch-up” at this point. He continued that “it’s almost too big of a job for one person.”

Tyler Shearer, who was also in attendance at the meeting, suggested asking for volunteers, or having certain days for volunteers to help out at the park, saying it would give the public a feeling of “ownership” of the park itself.

Also during that aspect of the discussion, Laura Brewington suggested possibly organizing a “volunteer group” to help and Paula Little also recommended park board members set aside a Saturday in each month as a work day.

The board then entered into a rare executive session to discuss a personnel issue. The board was in closed session for approximately a half-hour.

Upon returning to open session, the board voted unanimously to allow Paula Little to negotiate hiring a part-time employee, primarily through June 6, to maintain the park in the absence of park director Reneau, who is on a medical leave due to a recent accident.

The next regular meeting of the park board is scheduled for June 19 at 6 p.m. at the park and is open to the general public.