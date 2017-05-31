FURever Friends second spay/neuter clinic to be held next week, June 6-7

With the pilot run of the FURever Friends of Albany Spay and Neuter Clinic under their belts and some experience gained during the first two-day clinic in early May, organizers and volunteers are hoping to build on that success and be able to accommodate even more pets in the months to come.

A “big success” is how spay and neuter clinic board secretary/treasurer Charlotte Tuck described the first clinic held on May 2 and 3.

“We could have handled even more,” Tuck said in an interview last week, but she noted “it was a learning experience for all (local) organizations and volunteers.”

Tuck said local volunteers worked with the veterinarian and about 12 volunteers from Casey County the first day of the clinic to help learn the ropes and how to conduct such an undertaking.

Some 19 pets were handled the first day and around 22 the second day of the clinic and about three-quarters of all the animals spayed and neutered also received rabies vaccinations. Also, at the request of the pet owners, some, for an added small fee, had such things as nail clippings, ear cleaning, etc. performed, taking advantage of other services the clinic is able to offer.

“We hope as we grow and learn, we can provide even more services in the future,” said Tuck.

The spay and neuter clinics in Albany are currently scheduled to be held once per month over a two-day period each month, with the next clinic being Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6-7 and in July on the 11th and 12th. Tuck hopes Albany may be able to hold a couple of clinics in the month of August.

The first clinic saw at least 12 local volunteers help and do various aspects of the clinic process over the two-day period. Tuck noted that most volunteers also had other jobs and sometimes alternated hours on when they could volunteer, but also indicated such an endeavor could not be successful without volunteers. She added that volunteers are still being sought in order to make each clinic run as smoothly as possible.

Tuck said the board members who are volunteering, as well as those who work to put on the clinic is totally a “group effort.”

“We can always use volunteers,” said Tuck. The requirements include that you sign a waiver and have (or get) a current tetanus shot. Anyone wishing to volunteer may call the toll-free number listed later in this article or contact any FURever Friends board members.

Tuck said the process of having your pets spayed or neutered is to call toll free 1-888-725-2269. If there is no answer, please leave a message, someone will return your call and set up the appointment.

She noted there was a back log on the number of people on the list for the clinic’s services, but all calls will be answered and the call will also give instructions to pet owners on what to do the day of the clinic, including drop-off and pick-up times and other pertinent information.

Also, pet owners will receive a call back prior to the clinic to remind them of their appointments.

Tuck also invited interested persons to go online to the FURever Friends Facebook page where some pictures are posted.

The following is some additional information about the Albany clinic, including the importance and benefits of having your animals spayed or neutered.

Mission Statement: The mission of FURever Friends of Albany Spay and Neuter Clinic is to provide access to affordable spay/neuter services in our under served area. In addition, our goal is to promote better animal health through the availability of affordable vaccines, medications and supplies and promote responsible pet ownership through community education and awareness.

Why Spay or Neuter Your Pet?

* The number one reason to spay/neuter is you will prevent future generations of unwanted dogs and cats from entering a world that has no room for them.

* Spay/neuter helps dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives. It can eliminate or reduce future health problems that can be difficult and expensive to treat.

* It makes them better companions. It makes pets less likely to bite, roam the neighborhood, get hit by cars and get into fights.

Animals that are sterilized are less likely to stray and be lost from their owner, thereby reducing the risk of getting into fights, being injured and reproducing without control. There is virtually no limit to the number of litters dogs and cats can produce. One female cat and her brood can produce 420,000 offspring within seven years, while one female dog and her young can produce 67,000 offspring in that same time frame. The only solution is to increase sterilization of dogs and cats.

Despite this disturbingly high number, be aware that a mere 20 years ago, 50,000 animals were euthanized in this country on a daily basis. The 80 percent reduction is solely due to increased low-cost spay and neuter programs across the country.

Sterilization directly impacts the number of animals who are killed in our nation’s shelters by reducing the number of pets entering shelters and freeing up homes for homeless pets who are already born. By getting your pet fixed, together we can save them all.

Spay/Neuter Excuses: Myths and Facts:

“My pet will get fat and lazy.”

The truth is that most pets get fat and lazy because their owners feed them too much and don’t give them enough exercise. It is not caused by a spay/neuter surgery.

“It’s better to have one litter first.”

Medical evidence indicates just the opposite. In fact, it shows that females spayed before their first heat are typically healthier and neutered males have a lower incidence of some cancers.

“I want my dog to be protective.”

Spaying or neutering does not affect a dog’s natural instinct to protect home and family.

“I don’t want my male dog or cat to feel like less of a male.”

Pets don’t have any concept of sexual identity or ego. Neutering will not change a pet’s basic personality. Your pet won’t suffer any kind of emotional reaction or identity crisis when neutered. Neutering will decrease sexually oriented behavior (aggressiveness, fighting, roaming and urinary marking) which is undesirable.

The cost of the clinic’s services are also very low compared to veterinary and other clinic charges, for example, a dog spay or neuter is $40 and cats $30 and occasionally the clinic may have discounts available to reduce the cost even further.

Rabies shots (which are state required) are $10 and you can either bring proof of vaccination to the clinic or obtain one and get the shot on site.

Additional vaccines and services include: 9-way (adult dog), $12; 5-way (puppy), $10; 4-way (cat) $10; micro-chip insertion, $10 and nail trim, ear cleaning (no charge with surgery), $5 for walk-ins.

People are also reminded that for a small fee, added services, when not having a spay/neuter operation performed, is also offered on a walk-in basis on the days of the clinics.

For more information on the FURever Friends of Albany Spay & Neuter Clinic, contact any board member or call 1-888-7-ALBANY (888-725-2269).