Getting ready for the fair . . .

In just over a week, the Clinton County Fairgrounds will be the hub of activity here with the start of the 2017 Clinton County Fair schedule of events. Those attending this year’s fair, which runs June 10-17, will notice several improvements that have been completed at the fairgrounds, including a new roof over the main grandstands.

A construction crew was busy on Monday of this week, removing the old metal roofing and preparing the structure for the installation of the new roofing material. A complete remodel of the main concession stand is also in progress and will be completed before the start of the 2017 Clinton County Fair.

On Friday night before the start of the 2017 Clinton County Fair Schedule, June 9, the Clinton County Tourism Commission will be hosting it’s first-ever summer kick-off concert when they bring Molly Hatchett to the Clinton County Fairgrounds for a concert, preceded by another well-known southern rock group, Blackfoot.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Clinton County Judge/Executive’s office, or the Albany branch of Monticello Banking Company, or through the Clinton County KY Tourism Facebook page.