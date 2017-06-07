Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Local sports hit the slow months

Sans the local youth-league baseball and softball action, and an occasional youth sports-related camp, we’re pretty much into the slow-down, lull period for the next few weeks as far as local sports action and reporting is concerned.

Of course golf action will continue with weekly scramble action at 76 Falls Country Club.

With schools being out until mid August, the high school teams are taking some breaks, although informal practices and a few scrimmage events are being held to keep the players in shape, but serious conditioning and practice sessions are still a few weeks away.

Football youth camp this Friday

Speaking of the occasional youth sports camp, an important one is coming up this Saturday with the Clinton County Little League Football Camp, set for 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for players in grades first through sixth.

Details can be learned by contacting Chris Smith (606-688-4011) or Trisha Miller (931-854-7584). Applications will be accepted up until the day of the camp and the camp will include a Punt/Pass/Kick event for every age group.

Any other groups that are sponsoring sports related camps, be sure to let us know a couple of weeks ahead of time and we’ll help get the word out.

Soccer Night at Sonic

In another event related to a CCHS athletic program, the Albany Sonic is hosting a Soccer Night this Friday, June 9, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. A portion of the profits from that night will be donated to the Clinton County High School Soccer program.

Smashville Saturday was a spectacle indeed

I’ve been to several hockey games through the years, but I have never been to a Nashville Predators game – but mark it down, it’s now in my future plans.

We were in Nashville this past weekend to be a part of a birthday event for a friend, something that was planned back during this past winter well before anyone dreamed that the Nashville Preds would be playing for the Stanley Cup championships at the same time.

Upwards of 50,000 people, most of whom were Preds fans, joined us on Broadway Saturday afternoon and the atmosphere in Nashville was like nothing I’ve ever been a part of before

I took my boys to our first hockey game back in the mid 1990s when Louisville was home to the River Frogs. Other games came later with the Mobile Mysticks, Louisville Panthers and the Lexington Thoroughblades.

I’ll be the first to admit that I still haven’t caught on to all of the rules of the game, but if you like fast-paced, hard hitting and exciting action – you’ve got to give professional ice hockey a try.

A Preds game is high on my soon to do list.

Just part of the 50,000 or so fans who gathered on Broadway Saturday in Nashville for a free Alan Jackson concert prior to the start of the Nashville Predators appearance in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Championship. The Preds won game 3 Saturday, as well as Game 4 on Monday night (4-1) to even the series at 2-2.