AES students jump rope for American Heart Association

Students from Albany Elementary School jumped rope to raise money for the American Heart Association in May. A total of $1081.36 was raised with Carlee Albertson, pictured at left, a fourth grade student, being the top fundraiser. We are proud of our students for investing in the lives of others.

Pictured above are the prize winners: (Front row) Jeremiah Jonas, Amber Shelton, Abigale Davis, Briana Mielu.

(Second row) John Dylan Cooksey, Adalyn Duvall, Ryan Mayorga, Bryce Cravens, Haedyn Bybee.

(Third row) Quaid Chamberlain, Peyton Pyzik, Keylee Parrigin, Hayden Coe, Holdin Thrasher, Karly Rains, Sophee Garner, Anna Radford, KayAlan Cross.

(Fourth row) Chandler Rogers, Wendell Shelton, Jr., Maggie Cross, Carlee Albertson, Selena Shelton.

Not Pictured: Tristan Riley, Zoe Jones.