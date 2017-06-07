Monte Roger Lovelace, 80, Central Union Rd., Albany, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Livingston Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late James E. and Glea Smith Lovelace and husband of the late Shirley Joanne Lovelace. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ray Kendrick Lovelace.

He is survived by two sons, Roger (Connie) Lovelace, Greenfield, Indiana; Lyle (Shelia) Lovelace, Albany; two daughters, Lynn (Eddie) Vandyke, Morristown, Indiana; Leisa (David) McWhorter, Owensboro, Kentucky; best friend, Mike Dalton; also five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

There was no memorial service. Final resting place in Central Union Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.