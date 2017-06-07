James Bernard Coe, Sr., 87, Jasper, Florida and formerly of Burkesville, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 in Lake City, Florida. He was the son of the late Escar and Betty Jane Irvin Coe and was also preceded in death by his wife, Emily Jo Coe. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and a member of Jasper First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by a son, James Bernard Coe, Jr., Flagstaff, Arizona; a daughter, Nancy J. Hamm, Jennings, Florida; one brother, Dr. Harold I. Coe, Sr., Windermere, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Buchanan of Burkesville, Kentucky and Joyce Coe of Jamestown, Kentucky; also three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Burkesville Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.