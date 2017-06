Marcia Lois Woolslayer, 59, Greenwood, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017. She was the daughter of the late James Rual and Sibble Finley-Hoots.

She is survived by two sons, Justin Matthew and Daniel Stanton Woolslayer; a daughter, Tara Woolslayer; also nine grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Pleasant Christian Church in Greenwood. Arrangements were made through Albertson’s Mortuary of Greenwood, Indiana.