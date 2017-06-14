Lenola Margaret Dyer, 100, of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lula Mae and William Clarence Martin, wife of the late James Edmond Dyer and was also preceded in death by a sister, Orella Boles and three brothers, W.D., Donald and Glenn Martin. She was a long-time member and deacon of Cookeville First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Jane Dyer, Louisville, Kentucky; Linda Dyer Doran, Nashville, Tennessee; three sisters, Charlene Martin, Byrdstown, Tennessee; Nell Upchurch, Livingston, Tennessee; Sue Williams, New Castle, Indiana; Sharon Martin, Albany; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Final resting place in Cookeville City Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hhhfunerals.com.