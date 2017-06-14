Industrial Authority approves assistance for city water line project

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority, at its regular meeting last Thursday morning, June 8, voted to offer assistance to the City of Albany in regards to a proposed water line project in the Piney Woods area of Clinton County.

Four members, just enough for a quorum, were on hand at the IDA-Welcome Center for the brief 25-minute session, which was chaired by Vice-Chairman Keith McWhorter in the absence of Chairman Jim Soma.

The board, following a brief discussion and conference call with Albany Mayor Nicky Smith, opted to forward a commitment letter of $50,000 in assistance to the city in relation to the water line project, with the money to be given if the project is approved.

The city has applied for a matching grant of over $400,000 toward the project, which would not only benefit the proposed new marina at Rowena, but according to mayor Smith, could also serve up to 40 residents in the area. The application also calls for the creation of about 15 jobs.

The city needed the letter of commitment for the matching funds to add to its application for funding for the project.

Board member David Reeves, in making the motion to send the commitment letter, noted that the new marina and water project itself would be a boost to both the economy and tourism in the county. The motion to approve the commitment letter passed by unanimous vote.

April Speck, representing the local Tourism Commission, then addressed the members requesting some funding help with the recently held Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot concert.

Speck said funding was needed to help hire security as well as preparing the stage for the concert.

Board member Barney Latham moved to donate $1,000 toward that project, with the motion passing 3-0 with Reeves and McWhorter also voting yes and Penny Jo Stearns, who is on the Tourism Commission herself, abstaining.

Also during the meeting, the board voted to pay claims and bills and approved the IDA expenditure report.

The next regular meeting of the Industrial Development Authority is scheduled for Thursday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at the IDA-Welcome Center and is open to the public.