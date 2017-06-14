Little Miss and Mister and Miss Pre-Teen crowned

Winners of Monday night’s Clinton County Fair Little Miss and Mister Pageant were Lainey Price and Brody Hines, center. Price is the daughter of Darrin and Nikki Price of Campbellsville. Hines is the son of Jared and Jefra Hines, also of Campbellsville. First runners-up were Jersie Smith and Dannon Dalton, left. Smith is the daugher of Leslie Smith of Albany and Dalton is the son of Anthony and Lorie Dalton of Albany. Second runners-up were Alexis Messer and Christopher Ipock. Messer is the daughter of Todd and Amanda Messer of Albany and Ipock is the son of Chris and Ashley Ipock, of Albany.

Winners of Monday night’s Clinton County Fair Miss Pre-Teen Pageant are pictured above with Kennedy Ann Woodall, center, earning the title of Miss Pre-Teen. She is the daughter of Bill and Karen Fowler of Somerset. First runner up was Karly Rains, left, of Albany. She is the daughter of Michael and Megan Rains. Second runner up was Sydnee Muse, right, of Albany. She is the daughter of James and Jessica Muse.