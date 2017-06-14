City council addresses budget, speeding issues

Albany City Council held its regular meeting last Tuesday, June 6 with all members present and various items of business on the agenda.

The council first recognized a Shortcut Road resident, Ann Scott, pertaining to speeding problems on that particular road.

Scott told the council that she lived in a “dip” area on Shortcut Road and once while backing out of her driveway, was struck by another vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. Due to the location, she said she had almost been struck by traffic several times.

Scott was not injured in the ensuing wreck she informed the council about, but did express concerns about speeding on the road and requested any help the city may be able to provide.

Mayor Nicky Smith told Scott that he would get in contact with Gaddie-Shamrock and possibly request rumble strips be placed on either side of the residence. Police Chief Ernest Guffey also said his department had been adding extra patrol on the road, but would increase it even more if necessary.

Kenneth Delk, with the water department, gave a brief update on the water tank that is now ordered and will be installed in the Bald Rock area at Duvall Valley to help with low water pressure. Delk said they are waiting on delivery of the tank, which should be installed by the end of this month.

The council then voted unanimously to authorize the mayor to apply for and implement a grant for the Albany Fire Department Project, which if approved, would add up to 40 new fire hydrants.

After a brief review of the proposed 2017-18 fiscal year budget, the council voted 6-0 to approve first reading. The budget is proposed at $4,021,466–about the same as the current year. The bulk of the budget, as always, deals with the water and sewer departments.

Second and final reading of the budget was scheduled for Wednesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. (too late for press deadline). A more detailed look at the budget, by department, will be published next week.

The council also discussed the new computer system being installed at the water department, which will allow water bills to be paid via credit or debit card, as well as new automated hand-held meter readers which will provide more accuracy in water meter reading and options to city customers on how they can pay their bills.

The next meeting of Albany City Council is likely to be changed to a special call meeting, since the regular meeting falls on the July 4 holiday. A notice will be published later for the July meeting date and time.