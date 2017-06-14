Dual credit courses give students a jump-start on college

Governor Matt Bevin recently launched the Dual Credit Scholarship Program for the 2016-17 school year. And, in its first year alone, is paying dividends to many students across Kentucky, as well as several here in Clinton County.

“Dual credit courses provide life opportunities for Kentucky students that may have seemed unreachable, and puts our students on a path to college and career success while they are in high school,” said Commissioner Stephen Pruitt, Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

Over the past year, Clinton County High School students have had the opportunity to participate in this program. Many of these students were able to take classes for free or at a discounted rate.

Some eight CCHS students were able to receive 24 or more college credits during their high school career, according to Clinton County High School Principal Stacey Evans. Those eight students include Emily Frye, Cassidy Key, Zack McFall, Jana Mullins, Mackenzie Polston, Kayla Shelton, Jarred Wallace, and Matthew Wells.

According to Evans, “these students are now more well prepared for their educational endeavors to come in the future.

Evans noted that some students could even get an Associates Degree, depending on the courses they take and complete, and what she also likes about the program is that it offers credit courses at lower rates while students are still in high school, meaning a savings in the long-run in money their parents have to spend over the time it takes to obtain a full four-year or more degree.

Evans said that saving money on overall higher education costs was definitely an advantage, and also noted that although the program was only open to seniors this year, it would likely be open to juniors to take the college credit courses.

Not only did eight students receive 24 hours or more college credit hours, several more students did obtain less credit hours, but still got a head start on their college degrees or career choices. The principal noted that between 30 and 40 area technology center students obtained credits under the Dual Credit Class program.

“It is a jump start on their education,” and involves introducing them to the curriculum they will see in the college they choose to participate with while taking the credit courses.

Evans thinks that with the success of the program, more students will begin taking advantage.

Evans also submitted a Dual Credit Scholarship Program fact sheet, giving questions to frequently asked questions and helps students and parents better understand the new program, how to participate and guidelines required for participation. That information follows below:

* Do students need to complete an application? No. School Districts will apply for DCS funding on behalf of students. Students will still need to complete the admissions process if required by the postsecondary institution where they are enrolling for dual credit courses.

* Are all Kentucky high school students eligible for the program? No. To be eligible for a DCS, a student must be a Kentucky resident, be enrolled in a Kentucky public high school during the school year, be enrolled in an eligible dual credit course at a participating Kentucky postsecondary institution, and complete a 30 minute college success counseling session each year of scholarship eligibility.

* Who will provide the 30-minute college success counseling sessions for students? KHEAA and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) are developing a counseling session that will fulfill the college success counseling requirement. Session materials will be distributed to high schools in early August. The session may be conducted by a high school faculty member, staff person, high school administrator, or a Kentucky Career Center specialist designated by the student’s school counselor.

* Are postsecondary institutions required to participate in the program? No. Institutions must notify KHEAA of they desire to participate each year by the established deadline. If an institution decides not to participate in a particular school year, they may join the program in a future year.

* What kinds of college courses are eligible for the Dual Credit Scholarship?

Dual credit classes are those for which students receive both high school and postsecondary course credit for the same course, DCS-eligible courses include general education classes and career and technical education courses within a state-approved center pathway leading to an industry recognized credential developed by state statute.

* Can students take dual credit course work online? Yes. Dual credit courses may be offered to students through a participating postsecondary institution online, delivered at a high school or at a participating institution’s campus.

* What happens if a student wants to take more than two dual credit courses during a school year? What if the student is enrolled at more than one postsecondary institution during the same semester? The student’s high school will identify the courses that count toward the DCS program when applying to KHEAA as well as the institution where those courses are being taken. KHEAA will inform the postsecondary institution where the student is enrolled if courses are eligible for the program. The student will be responsible for payment of course work that is not eligible under the DCS program.

* Can a participating postsecondary institution charge more than the dual credit rate if students want to take more than two courses? No. Participating postsecondary institutions must charge no more than the dual credit rate, which is $52 per credit hour, regardless of the number of dual credit courses a student takes.

* Can Dual Credit Scholarship funds be used for dual enrollment? No. Only dual credit courses are eligible for program funding.

Principal Evans did note that additional costs to the students, above the lower rate for each credit hour taken, would be for costs such as textbooks and additional materials.

For more information on the Ducal Credit Scholarship Program or how to participate, please contact the CCHS principal’s office or school guidance counselor.