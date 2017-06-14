Tourism concert featured Molly Hatchet; Clinton Fair begins, continues through Saturday





Entertainment has been high on the list for Clinton County in the past few days and will continue on a daily basis through the end of this week, and all of those opportunities have been scheduled at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

The Clinton County Tourism Commission last Friday brought two well-known southern rock musical groups to town for it’s first “Sing Into Summer” concert series with Blackfoot playing the lead-in to the featured group, Molly Hatchet.

Above, Molly Hatchet is shown during it’s Friday night performance at the fairgrounds, while the crowd on hand, shown below left, crowded toward the show ring fence throughout the night.

Although the Tourism Commission members have said they would have liked to have seen more people in attendance, the overall attitude was that this inaugral event was a success in meeting the goals of getting a new entertainment concert event kicked off while at the same time promoting tourism to Albany and Clinton Coumty. A large percentage of those attending the concert were from outside of Clinton County. About 1,000 people were on hand Friday night for the Sing Into Summer concert.

Friday’s concert was also billed as a kick-off event to the Clinton County Fair, which is currently on-going, and will continue through Saturday night at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Fair events that have already been held include last Saturday’s baby show, pleasure horse show and talent contest, Monday night’s Little Miss and Mister and Pre-teen pageants and the Bullwhip rodeo, and Tuesday night’s Miss Teen and Miss Clinton County Fair pageants as well as two racing events, the Race Tennessee Flat Track race and dirt drag racing.

Still on track for Clinton County Fair entertainment are daily and nightly events on the schedule that should offer something for everyone, including the entries that will be on display in the exhibit hall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also shown among these photos are one of the rodeo calf roping competitors during his attempt at roping shown bottom left, and the crowd of fair attendees milling through the carnival at the fairgrounds.

Admission to the Fair again includes all rides and shows.

A schedule of remaining Clinton County Fair events can be found this week on page 14.

See You at the Clinton County Fair!



