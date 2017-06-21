Bird’s eye view …

The Clinton County Fair drew to a close last week with a reported successful run attendance wise throughout the entire schedule. Likely the largest night, attendance wise, was Friday night’s program that included the Demolition Derby competition, which was in progress when this photo was made from the air by Allen Smith via a drone he was operating from his nearby residence. With a full parking lot, fair officials used other available areas for overload parking that night. Fans can be seen filling the fairgrounds grandstands, as well as standing around the center ring fence, in addition to those who were enjoying the attractions on hand in the amusement carnival area. Photo contributed by J. Allen Smith