Clinton County Miss Teen and Miss Clinton County crowned Tuesday night





Clinton County Fair Miss Teen was crowned Tuesday night at the Clinton County Fair with Emily Young picking up first runner-up honors. She is the daughter of Jennifer Young of Monticello, Kentucky. Audrey Young was crowned Miss Teen Clinton County Fair. She is the daughter of Troy Young and Dana Rogers of Campbellsville, Kentucky. Second runner-up was Zoe Stockton. She is the daughter of Shane and Mary Beth Stockton of Monticello, Kentucky

Bailey Gibson was named first runner-up in Tuesday night’s Miss Clinton County Fair Pageant Tuesday night. She is the daughter of Amy Gibson and Mark Gibson. Winning the pageant was Amber Allen of Clinton County. She is the daughter of Ken Allen and Cheryl Upchurch. Picking up second runner-up was Zoe Lockard of Greensburg, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Angela Cox and Bilie Lockard.