Sells to celebrate 50th

anniversary

Alvin and Margie Sells will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Tuesday, June 20. You are invited to Contender’s Hall at Clear Fork Baptist Church on Saturday, June 24 from 2-4 p.m. to congratulate the couple. The couple have three children: Phoebe and Kelly, Phyllis and Eric, Chris and Katrina and four grandchildren: Daniel, James, Skye and Hannah.