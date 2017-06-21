Farm Bureau scholarships

Clinton County Farm Bureau is proud to congratulate its four winners of the $500 scholarships presented recently at graduation at Clinton County High School.

Matthew Hunter, son of Mitchell and Kathy Hunter, will be attending Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia; Steven D. Grider, son of Steve and Maricris Grider will be attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green; Cassidy Key, daughter of Robert and Paula Key will be attending Western Kentucky University; and Kayla Shelton, daughter of Dillard and Bridget Shelton will be attending the University of Kentucky in Lexington.





