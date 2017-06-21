School board has busy June meeting

Clinton County Board of Education met for just over an hour for its regular business meeting Monday, June 19 with all members present. The board heard several presentations, recognized students and dealt with several general issues.

The meeting opened with a representative from Sherman Barnhart Architects presenting a scholarship to Clinton County High School senior Cassidy Key.

The representative also updated the board on two projects the firm is working on, including the roofing problem at Albany Elementary School and the sinkhole at the back parking lot at the same facility.

On the latter issue, it was recommended that a geo-technical company monitor the sinkhole situation to try and pinpoint the problem and make a recommendation for how to repair it.

The board tabled action on both building matters until its July work session.

The board also recognized several Clinton County High School students who have earned 24 or more college credits before graduating this past spring. In an article in last weeks Clinton County News about the Dual Credit Scholarship Program, eight students had been listed. However, four additional students were found to have earned 24 or more college credit hours.

Those students recognized at Monday’s meeting included all 12 students, as follows: Makayla Brown, Macy Campbell, Elijah Dicken, Cassidy Key, Zach McFall, Jana Mullins, Mackenzie Polston, Kayla Shelton, Jarred Wallace, Matthew Wells and Jamison Summers.

The board then approved minutes from four previous regular or special meetings, approved a family medical leave for Rose Julane Murphy through July 14, voted to pay claims and bills and approved between meeting disbursements.

Four trips were approved, including three involving the CCHS football team, including to Jackson County, Tennessee on July 13 and Knoxville, July 18, for practice games and an overnight trip to Georgetown, Kentucky July 26-29 for football camp. They also approved a trip for the CCHS History Club to New York City October 16-19.

The following monthly personnel report was given:

*Certified retired: Connie Wallen, assistant principal, and Teresa Williams, Patty Crouch and Jennifer Preston, teachers, all at Albany Elementary School.

*Certified non-renewal (position is pending renewal of an early childhood grant): Brittany Adkins, teacher at the Early Childhood Center.

*Certified hired: Amanda Moons, Cross Country Coach at Clinton County Middle School and Danielle Hicks, Migrant Summer School teacher.

*Classified non-renewal: Angela Melton, instructional assistant Marissa Irwin, recruiter/family advocate.

*Classified hired: Thomas Owens, 7th and 8th grade head football coach at the middle school.

The board then voted to establish a special education certified teaching position at AES and approved Pepsi as the school district’s soft drink provider for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

The 2017-18 certified evaluation plan was approved on a 4-1 vote, with board members Kevin Marcum (who made the motion), Jeff Sams, Paula Key and Goldie Stonecipher voting yes and board member Gary Norris voting no, saying the wording in the plan pertaining to administrators were too vague.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief noted that the plan, which was recommended by a committee, was a framework of what the Kentucky Department of Education had recommended and approved by the planning committee.

The board did approve, on unanimous votes, policy/procedure updates recommended by the Kentucky School Boards Association; approved agreements with Lindsey Wilson College and Eastern Kentucky University for providing professional laboratory experiences and student teaching experiences for the education profession; approved the 2017-18 contract with Adanta; and renewed membership with the Chamber of Commerce, at $50, for the upcoming school year.

The board also voted to approve changing the job description for transportation clerical assistant to transportation secretary and heard student and MAP updates from ECC Principal Sheldon Harlan, AES Principal Tim Armstrong and CCHS Principal Stacey Evans.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief gave her monthly report, noting the district was still awaiting more information from Somerset Community College pertaining to the district’s possible acquisition (purchase or lease) of that facility; noted the success of the Bus Stop Cafe summer feeding program; and thanked those people working behind the scenes, such as janitors and administrations in preparing for the next school year.

The board’s next work session is scheduled for July 13 at 4:30 p.m. and its next business meeting July 17 at 5 p.m., both at the Central Office board room and both open to the general public.