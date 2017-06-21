Fair week concludes, attendance high throughout





According to Clinton County Fair President Mike Matthews, attendance was high during last week’s fair.

Only one event had to be changed from the original location to another because of the weather, but all the events went off with out a hitch.

At right, several cars competed in Friday night’s main event as the demolition derby brought in thousands of people to take in the night of crashes, smoke and excitement.

Below left, Amber Allen was crowned Miss Clinton County Fair Monday night and will repersent Clinton County at the state level.

At right, several kids ran to find their shoes in the shoe in the hay stack race held during Family Night competitions..

Bottom right, Thomas Oessereicher sang the National Anthem before Friday night’s demolition derby got underway.

In the top photo, several spectators took part in rides and games at the carnival.

This year’s fair sold the winning Gator ticket to Tom West of Cookeville, Tenn.

During an interview last week, Matthews said the fair board still had some funds remaining from the matching grant it received and more improvements were in the works before next year’s fair.





