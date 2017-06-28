Fiscal court meets, accepts Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a special meeting last Tuesday, June 20 with all members present expect magistrate Terry Buster. The meeting was a call session in place of the court’s regular monthly meeting, which had been postponed.

Emergency Services Director Lonnie Scott had submitted two bids for an ambulance remount, which was opened at the meeting. The low bid was from Select Tech in the amount of $89,300. The only bid submitted by Taylor Made was $91,806, about a $2,500 difference.

Magistrate Mickey Riddle moved to accept the low bid, pending all specifications in the bid were met. The motion passed unanimously.

Cindy Thrasher with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department presented the court with a copy of the Sheriff’s Tax Settlement ending last year, with all categories balancing out. The court approved the tax settlement by unanimous vote.

The monthly treasurer’s report and fund transfers were approved unanimously with claims and bills being approved on a 3-2 vote, with magistrates Hershell Key and Johnny Russell voting in favor, magistrates Riddle and Ricky Craig voting no, magistrate Patty Guinn was not present at the time of the vote but was in attendance later for other business, and judge Richard Armstrong broke the tie with a yes vote.

Judge Armstrong announced that the Department of Local Government had given approval to the county budget with a second reading pending and the court then took up the issue of the revised county road ordinance. (A special call meeting on the budget was held last week, separate articles on that meeting and the road ordinance review can be seen elsewhere this week.)

The court then voted to re-bid for county road materials, including culverts.

The court had another split vote on the recommendation to hire Ray Vibbert on the road department to replace Rick Stearns, who has taken a full time position with the sheriff’s office. Judge Armstrong recommended the pay be set at $8 starting out and $9 after the 90-day probation period.

Magistrate Patty Guinn made the motion to hire Vibbert with magistrates Key and Russell voting yes and magistrates Riddle and Craig voting no, each citing they felt that the position of Solid Waste Coordinator position, which Stearns holds, should be split, with a person in recycling having those duties.

The motion to hire Vibbert passed with the 3-2 vote and the meeting was adjourned.