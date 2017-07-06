Disney Themed Vocal Camp

Completed

at GNT

The Vocal/Choral Camp for Grades 1 – 12 at Good Neighbors Theatre wrapped up a week of fun Friday, June 30. Over thirty kids showed up the very first day. The annual music camp program was under the direction of Janice Hay Warhurst of Albany, Kentucky, who has been instructor for the music camp since its beginning in 2010.

The students had a great time learning vocal and choral technique with this year’s program featuring a Disney theme. Parents and all interested in attending were treated with a performance to see what the participants learned on Friday, June 30 at 2:00 PM.

Involving children and youth in the performing arts is important at Good Neighbors Theatre, as they strive to expose the aspects of live theater to young persons in the area. Youth appreciation of the arts is the entire focus of the summer at GNT and prepares the young people to be interested in attending and participating in future productions. Many of these students will also attend the upcoming Drama Camp and/or try out for the All Youth production, Classic Fairy Tales, in August. It will be directed by Briahna Alverez—a camp participant herself.

The summer drama camp that follows is for students having completed grades 1 through 12. Dates are July 10-14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. . A showcase performance will be held Friday, July 14 at 6:30 pm on stage at Good Neighbors Theatre. Nicholas Kidd, returns for his second year as Director.

Nicholas, a graduate of Wayne County High School, is a student at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky where he minors in theatre. He has years of theatre experience working with Somerset Community College in Somerset, Kentucky–both as an actor, assistant, and director. In addition, he has worked with several other drama camps–most notably the Shakespeare Camp for Children at SCC.