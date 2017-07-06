Bonnie Anderson Dyer, 90, Rickman, Tennessee and formerly of Marrowbone, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Morning Side Assisted Living in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was the wife of the late Dewey Dyer.

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa (Steve) Bilbrey, Rickman, Tennessee; a son, James Dyer, Glasgow, Kentucky; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Carley Conner officiating. Final resting place in Marrowbone Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.