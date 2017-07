Patricia Kay Shelton, 56, Cross St., Albany, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at The Medical Center at Albany.

She is survived by her parents, Howard and Ada Davis Ruott; a daughter, Ada Grogan, Albany; and a sister, Emma Gezmu, New Albany, Indiana.

Cremation has been chosen with no funeral services. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.