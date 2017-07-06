Robert H. “Bob” Jones, 79, Albany, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at The Medical Center at Albany. He was the son of the late Robert Thurston and Goldie (Ballenger) Jones and was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Guinn) Jones.

He is survived by his children, Bobby Jones, Lisa (Jones) Logan, Susan (Joe) Patrick, Jeff (Wanda) Jones, Adam (Gena) Jones; a brother, John Jones; three sisters, Becky Patton, all of Albany; Annette Cross and Melba Smith, both of New Castle, Indiana; also nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Duvall and Bobby Williams officiating. A Masonic service was held Wednesday at 7 p.m. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.