Bennie Garron Stearns, 84, Albany, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 at The Medical Center at Albany. He was a long-time Albany businessman, son of the late John and Lilly Stearns.

He is survived by his wife, Opal Jean (Conner) Stearns; a son, Scottie Stearns, both of Albany; a sister, Ann Fairchild, Lafayette, Indiana; three grandchildren, Wayne, Mallie and Kyla Stearns and two great-grandchildren, Aspen and Brock Stearns, all of Albany.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Aarons Chapel Separate Baptist Church. Final resting place, with Military Honors, in Conner Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany.