Clinton students on UK’s Dean’s List

The University of Kentucky has released its Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester, which included seven students from Clinton County.

The students from Clinton County named to the Dean’s List were: Caitlyn Danielle Choate, Zackary P, Garmon, Maegan Kimberly Harlan, Lamon Tyler Hubbs, Joshua Hurt Tallent, Jacob Michael Williams and Katherine Beth Williams.

A total of 6,412 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.